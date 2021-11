Delhi: SC dismisses plea challenging change of plot use under Central Vista project | Oneindia News

The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition challenging the Central Vista project; Yesterday, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the Delhi government lifted the ban on construction and demolition activities in the city; TMC MP Mahua Moitra has called the Data Protection Bill 'Orwellian' in her dissent note; Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has planned a mega Delhi rally.

