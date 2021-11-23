How to manage a megacity

By 2050, 6 billion people could be living in megacities.

How should the challenges caused by rapid urbanization be handled in the world ahead?

Film supported by @MissionWinnow 00:00: What are megacities?

01:01: The problem with megacities 03:07: How is Ahmedabad tackling rapid urbanisation?

04:45: How can cities manage traffic?

07:04: The problem with waste 08:00: How is Recycle Central revolutionizing trash?

10:58: What are the most urgent issues to resolve?

