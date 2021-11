Holiday gatherings and boosters

MODERNA MORE THAN 6 MONTHS AGOYOU CAN GET THE BOOSTER -- ASFOR JOHNSON AND JOHNSON -- IFYOU HAD IT TWO MONTHS AGO ORLONGER -- YOU ARE READY ASWELLA STEADY STREAM OF THOSE EAGERTO ROLL UP THEIR SLEEVEFILTERED INTO THE THE MILITARYMALL VACCINATION CLINIC ON AFRIGID TUESDAY MORNING.....1240 56 MY GRANDSON WE HE HASIMMUNE DEFINCIENY ANDTHEREFORE WE HAVE TO BE SAFEALL FAMILY AROUND HIM 67 YEAROLD BELINDA INSLEY LEFTFEELING A BIT OF RELIEF....ASTHE HOLIDAY DRAWS NEAR ANDTHIS YEAR SHE'LL GET TO SPENDIT WITH FAMILY.

12 41 30FAMILY MEMBERS THEY ARE COMINGARNOUD LAST YEAR WE COULDN'TCOME TOGETHER SO THAT ISATHNOER THING IT'S A SAFEHAVEN DR PARHAM JABERI----------- WITH ---------SAYS FOLKS LOOKING TO FEEL ATEASE THIS THANKSGIVING BYGETTING THEHOT S-- MAY BE ALITTLE LATE -- BUT THE BOOSTERIS STILL AT WORK..... 1354 582 WEEKS TO GAIN IMMUNITY ASSOON AS YOU ARE VACCINATEDYOUR BODY GOES TO WORK 1355BUT ITS NOT TOO LATE FORCHRISTMAS HOLIDAYS THE BOOSTERIS NEEDED HE SAYS DUE TOWANING IMMUNITY WITH THEINITIAL VACICNATIONS... 135412 ITS LIKEA GAS TANK SO YOUFILL IT UP WITH SHOT GOOD TOGO PROTECTED AGAINST INFECTIONOVER TIME YOU NE TEDO REFILLTHE GAS TANK HENCE THE BOOSTER1245 10 MY DAUGHTER IS ASCHOOL TEACHER SHE DOESN'TWANT TO EXPOSE THE CHILDREN TOANYTHING SO SHE SAID LETS GETOUR VACCINES THAT'S WHAT WEDID MANY LIKE ------ WHOS '79SAYS SHE WANTS TO BE FULLYPROTECTED -- AND HAS VERYLITTLE CONCN ERABOUT ANY SIDEEFFECTS..... 1246 12 I ALREADYHAD THE OTHER SHOTS AND IDIDN'T HAVE SIDE EFFECTS WITHTHEM DR JABERI DOES SAY SOMESIDE EFFECTS ARE COMMON WITHTHE BOOSTER.

1357 12 MAINCOMMON THINGS TIREDNESSREDNESS DISCOMFORT AND A STIFFARM 1357 50 THE ACHINESSTIREDNESS HITS AFTER A FEWHOURS USUALLY LASTS 48 HOURSOR LITTLE NGLOER BUT THOSE WETALKED TO TODAY SAY THE RISKIS WORTH THE REWARD.... 124634 DO YOU FEEL A LITTLE EXTRAPEACE OF MIND TODAY?

SURE DO.THE MILITARY CIRCLE MALLVACCINATION CLINIC AS WELL ASPHARMACIES ACROSS HAMPTONROADS ARE ADMIISNTERING THEBOOSTER SHOTS -- WE HAVE ALIST ON OUR WEBSITE WTKR.COMMEANTIME-- AIRPORTS ACROSS THE