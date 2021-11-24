Wednesday Sector Leaders: Computers, Education & Training Services

In trading on Wednesday, computers shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.8%.
Leading the group were shares of Pure Storage, up about 13.2% and shares of HPQ up about 9.6% on the day.
Also showing relative strength are education & training services shares, up on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led by Arco Platform, trading higher by about 9.4% and Afya Limited, trading higher by about 5.2% on Wednesday.
