China can have 6.3 lakh daily Covid-19 cases if restrictions are lifted| Oneindia News

China can have 6.3 lakh daily Covid-19 cases if restrictions in the country are lifted.

Currently, China has adopted its much-criticized Zero Covid policy, shutting the country to most of the world.

#ChinaCovid-19crisis #ChinaZerocovidpolicy #LockdowninChina