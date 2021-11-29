Daily Dividend Report: FSFG,TDS,HRL,BBY,AEO

The dividend will be paid on or about December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 17, 2021.

First Savings Financial Group, the holding company for First Savings Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per common share.

Also, the Company today announced that its annual meeting of stockholders will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

The board of directors of Telephone and Data Systems, a leading provider of telecommunications services, has declared fourth quarter 2021 dividends on its Common Shares, Series A Common Shares, Series UU Preferred Shares and Series VV Preferred Shares.

TDS is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.175 per Common Share and Series A Common Share payable on December 30, 2021 to holders of record on December 15, 2021.

Hormel Foods announced a 6 percent increase to the annual dividend to shareholders, marking the 56th consecutive annual dividend increase.

The annual dividend on the common stock of the corporation was raised to $1.04 per share from $0.98 per share.

The Board of Directors authorized the first quarterly dividend of 26.00 cents a share to be paid on Feb.

15, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Jan.

18, 2022.

Best Buy has authorized the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per common share.

The quarterly dividend is payable on January 4, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 14, 2021.

American Eagle Outfitters announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share.

The dividend was declared on November 22, 2021 and is payable on December 29, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 10, 2021.