Who is Kat Stickler dating? TikTok star moves on after breakup with Mike

Everybody wants to know who Kate Stickler is dating following the split from her husband Mike Stickler.The Sticklers became TikTok famous during the pandemic lockdown.After meeting, getting married and pregnant in the span of three months, the pair shocked its audience when they broke up in early 2021.Around September 2021, people noticed Kat seemed to allude to a new man in her life.In one video, Kat laid on her boyfriend's back while he did pushups.Although Kat hasn't named names, internet sleuths were quick to figure out who the new beau is.Fans suspect Kat is allegedly dating Cam Winter because Kat has been spotted on his sister, Taylor Winter's Instagram feed