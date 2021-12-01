Adele Announces Las Vegas Concert Residency

On Nov.

30, Adele took to Twitter to announce her Las Vegas concert residency, "Weekends With Adele." .

It will take place at the Colosseum of Caesars Palace Hotel.

According to CNN, the 33-year-old singer will perform two shows per weekend from Jan.

21 to April 16.

According to 'Billboard,' Adele's fourth studio album, '30,' is America's top-selling album of 2021.

It also debuted at the number one spot on the 'Billboard' 200 chart last week.

Presale tickets are currently available via the Ticketmaster Verified Fan platform.

Other celebrities who've had residencies at the Colosseum include Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, Rod Stewart.

Cher, Bette Midler, Elton John and more.

