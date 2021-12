Veteran journalist Vinod Dua passes away at 67 | Cremation on Dec 5, says Mallika Dua |Oneindia News

Today, veteran journalist Vinod Dua, passed away at 67.

As per reports, he was in an intensive care unit of a Delhi hospital.

Taking to social media, his daughter Mallika Dua informed that the cremation would take place on December 5 at Lodhi crematorium at noon.

