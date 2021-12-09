Alyssa Scott Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Her and Nick Cannon's Late Son Zen: 'Love You for Eternity'

"It has been an honor and privilege being your mommy... I will love you for eternity," Alyssa Scott wrote of her and Nick Cannon's son Zen, who died Sunday of a brain tumor at 5 months old.
