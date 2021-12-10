To fight climate change, listen to young people | Nkosilathi Nyathi

The climate crisis has been largely caused by irresponsible adults in developed countries, but it's the children of developing nations -- like Zimbabwean environmental activist Nkosilathi Nyathi -- that suffer from the most disastrous consequences.

In a world where climate catastrophe feels almost unstoppable, we must involve everyone in finding solutions -- especially young people, who have the most at stake.

"My generation has more to offer than ever before," Nyathi says.

"We live climate change in a way our parents' generation did not."