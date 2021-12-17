Supreme Court stays the probe by West Bengal government into Pegasus case | Oneindia News

The Supreme Court of India has stayed on the probe being conducted into the Pegasus snooping case by the West Bengal government.
The investigation was headed by former Supreme Court Justice M B Lokur.
#PegasusSpywar #SupremeCourt #WestBengal
The Supreme Court of India has stayed on the probe being conducted into the Pegasus snooping case by the West Bengal government.
The investigation was headed by former Supreme Court Justice M B Lokur.
#PegasusSpywar #SupremeCourt #WestBengal
Today, the Supreme Court expressed dissatisfaction with the handling of the Lakhimpur Kheri case. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana..
Here in the news kitchen, we hear your complaints: This isn’t the 2021 you ordered. This isn’t the 2021 any of us ordered...