Supreme Court stays the probe by West Bengal government into Pegasus case | Oneindia News

The Supreme Court of India has stayed on the probe being conducted into the Pegasus snooping case by the West Bengal government.

The investigation was headed by former Supreme Court Justice M B Lokur.

