'Disability is not a bad word': Mya Pol is fighting for accessibility one TikTok at a time

'Disability is not a bad word': Mya Pol is fighting for accessibility one TikTok at a time.Unlike many creators on TikTok, Mya Pol found herself remaking the same videos over and over again — on purpose.In her words, "at least once a month," she would upload essentially the same video about the spectrum of disability."It looks like we're due for another one of those videos," she said cheerily in a TikTok, responding to a troll who said she wasn't disabled."Not all wheelchair users are paralyzed," she said.

"There [are] many conditions where someone might need to use a wheelchair".Pol says it can be exhausting to constantly battle misinformation, but she feels a call to educate her followers."As my platform continues to grow because a lot of people are following me for dancing and other things I do, [I wanted to] display education mixed in with all of that," she said."Disability is not a bad word, but some people think that it is," Pol says.She wants to dismantle the "fear" non-disabled people have about disabled experiences.recently she asked her almost 400,000 followers to flood #DisabilityJoy.Pol is very straightforward about the disadvantages she faces from being disabled.A legitimately disabled person needs an additional $1,500 per month to have the same quality of life as non-disabled people," she said