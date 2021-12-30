Italy's 2021 year in review: What do Italians think of the 'Draghi effect'?

Prime Minister Mario Draghi has been credited with restoring stability and confidence in the country, but if he were to step down to become President, the newfound enthusiasm may soon end.
Prime Minister Mario Draghi has been credited with restoring stability and confidence in the country, but if he were to step down to become President, the newfound enthusiasm may soon end.
Prime Minister Mario Draghi has been credited with restoring stability and confidence in the country, but if he were to step down..