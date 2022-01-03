Patton Oswalt Faces Backlash After Spending New Year's Eve With Dave Chappelle

Patton Oswalt Faces Backlash , After Spending New Year's Eve With Dave Chappelle.

Comedian Patton Oswalt ran into an old friend while performing in Seattle, Washington, to close the year 2021.

According to Oswalt's Instagram, the comic ended the year alongside his peer and long-time friend, Dave Chappelle.

Chappelle reportedly reached out to Oswalt, asking if he'd like to make a surprise appearance with him.

I waved goodbye to this hell-year with a genius.., Patton Oswalt, comedian, via Instagram.

I ended the year with a real friend and a deep laugh.

Can’t ask for much more.

, Patton Oswalt, comedian, via Instagram.

Oswalt immediately faced backlash from critics of Chappelle.

"The Closer," Chappelle's most recent standup special, offended many in the LGBTQ community.

"The Closer," Chappelle's most recent standup special, offended many in the LGBTQ community.

Oswalt said he and Chappelle remain close friends, though they hold opposing views on transgender rights.

.

Oswalt said he and Chappelle remain close friends, though they hold opposing views on transgender rights.

.

... we also 100% disagree about transgender rights & representation.

, Patton Oswalt, comedian, via Instagram.

I support trans peoples' rights — ANYONE'S rights — to live safely in the world as their fullest selves.

, Patton Oswalt, comedian, via Instagram.

I'll always disagree with where he stands NOW on transgender issues, Patton Oswalt, comedian, via Instagram