Crash Closes Section of I-95, Stranding Hundreds of Virginia Motorists Overnight

On January 3, hundreds of motorists were left stranded in snow and freezing temperatures after a crash shut down a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 in Virginia.

'The Guardian' reports that on January 4, authorities were struggling to reach motorists.

Virginia's department of transportation said that both directions of I-95 remained shut down between Caroline county and Prince William county.

The crash on the afternoon of January 3 involved six tractor-trailers but caused no injuries.

'The Guardian' reports that hours after the accident, motorists began posting on social media that they were running out of fuel, food and water.

According to the National Weather Service, between 7 and 11 inches of snow accumulated as thousands of accidents and stranded vehicles were reported in the area.

Widespread power outages contributed to the chaos as traffic cameras throughout much of Virginia went offline.

According to poweroutages.us, over 281,000 customers remained without power as of January 4.

We wish we had a timetable, ETA or an educated guess on when travel will resume on I-95.

It’s at a standstill in our area with multiple incidents, Virginia Department of Transportation, via Twitter.

Its frustrating and scary.

Please know our crews don’t stop.

Crews will work 24/7 until ALL state-maintained roads are safe for travel, Virginia Department of Transportation, via Twitter