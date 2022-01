Daily Tarot Card Reading: Is it good or bad to fear God? | Oneindia News

Fear is replaced by love and hope.

It is a mixture of fear, love, and hope.

Fearing God prevents us from committing sins in order to avoid punishment, but only loving God compels us to perform numerous acts of worship and kindness in order to draw us closer to Him.

