19 Dead in Bronx Apartment Fire, Including 9 Children

19 people are dead including nine children after a Bronx fire in an apartment building.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the fire the worst the city has seen in 30 years.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
At least 19 dead, including 9 children, in NYC apartment fire.