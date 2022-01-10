Top 10 Luxury Cars 2022

The world of luxury automobiles is more diverse today than it has ever been.

Not only do customers have more variety to choose from, but they can also enjoy features & a ride quality that was only showcased in concept cars.

Newcomers have somewhat managed to earn a good reputation in this niche, but legacy automakers continue to dominate the entire luxury vehicle market to this day.

Hand-picking the most luxurious motorcars of the present era is a rather difficult task.

Nevertheless, this video will walk you through the top 10 most luxurious cars of 2022, which we think have truly earned their reputation.