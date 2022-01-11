'Useful' US-Russia Talks Fail to Make Progress Towards Solving Ukraine Dispute

'The Guardian' reports that US and Russian negotiations over the fate of Ukraine failed to make progress towards resolving core disputes.

Diplomats reportedly described the talks that took place in Geneva as "useful" and "very professional.".

According to 'The Guardian,' both sides presented their points of view on the situation in Ukraine and on general European security.

Diplomats reportedly deferred further debate until talks between Russia and all Nato members scheduled for January 12 in Brussels.

We had useful discussion and exchanges today that will help inform our way forward, Wendy Sherman, Deputy US Secretary of State, via 'The Guardian'.

The conversation was difficult, long, very professional, deep, concrete, without attempts to embellish or smooth over sharp corners, Sergei Ryabkov, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, via 'The Guardian'.

We have been left with the impression that the American side approached the Russian proposals very seriously, studied them in depth, Sergei Ryabkov, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, via 'The Guardian'.

Ryabkov reportedly confirmed that while no progress had been made in achieving Russia's key goals, the ongoing talks were , "not hopeless.".

He also denied that Moscow had plans to attack Ukraine, adding that, “there is no basis to worry about an escalation in connection to this.”