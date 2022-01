Priyanka Chopra graces cover of a leading magazine

Priyanka Chopra has achieved what every star anywhere in the world aspires for -- to be on the cover of 'Vanity Fair'.

She's on the cover of the February 2022 edition of the magazine celebrated internationally as much for its in-depth articles as for its cutting-edge photography.

#priyankahopra #priyankachopramagazinecover #vanityfair