FULL SHOW: Breaking: Mike Lindell Company's Banking Services Removed After Deep State Attack

Owen Shroyer explains what’s really going on behind the scenes with the Democrat Party and January 6th, pleading for others to understand the seriousness and step up to stop it.

Mike Lindell is under more attack as his banking is now being removed.

Brandon Tatum joins to discuss the crime wave hitting Democrat run cities and cowards who are too afraid to criticize Donald Trump.

Darrin Beattie from Revolver News joins to respond to a request from the White House that he resign from a board he’s been on for year.

Kristi Leigh guest hosts the final hour and interviews special guest Shiva Bagheri telling it like it is!