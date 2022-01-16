Elite Gourmet Countertop Coiled

Cooking is quick, easy and consistent with the Elite Cuisine Electric Single Buffet Burner.

This portable electric hot plate offers reliable heating and takes up minimal cooking space.

At 1,000 watts, it heats up quickly with an adjustable temperature knob.

The non-stick cast iron hot plate will ensure even cooking and makes clean up a breeze.

It features adjustable temperature control with Off, Warm, Low, Medium, and High settings.

The heavy duty cast-iron flat heating plate is easy to clean.

The cool-touch base and non-skid rubber feet for stable cooking.

It's perfect when you need an extra heat source for holiday cooking and entertaining, or simply use it to keep food warm at a buffet station.