Batwoman S03E10 Toxic

Batwoman 3x10 "Toxic" Season 3 Episode 10 Promo Trailer HD - THE TIES THAT BIND - Batwoman's (Javicia Leslie) hands are full as she juggles Jada's (Robin Givens) demands, Mary's (Nicole Kang) ever-increasing power and a new romantic entanglement.

Loyalties are tested and motives come into question as Batwoman races against the clock to once again save the city and those closest to her.

Also starring Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson, Nick Creegan and Victoria Cartagena and guest starring Bridget Regan.

Glen Winter directed the episode written by Caroline Dries and Jerry Shandy (310).

Original airdate 1/26/2022.

Starring: Javicia Leslie, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy