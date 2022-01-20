Don Lemon Wants People REMOVED from Society | Guests: Chris Kohls & Alex Stein | 1/19/22

Don Lemon wants people removed from society if they aren’t willing to do what’s necessary for the “greater good.” Of course, by that he means anyone who doesn’t follow the prescribed narrative and who doesn’t do exactly as the overlords command.

The WHO says there is no evidence healthy children or adolescents need a COVID booster.

Chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan says more research needs to be done to ascertain who needs booster doses.

Britain has announced they are scrapping vaccine passports, and people will no longer be required to wear face masks.

Is sanity finally being restored, or is this just a temporary reprieve?

We’re joined in-studio by Chris Kohls, a writer, journalist, pundit, and host of the “Mr Reagan” YouTube channel, and Alex Stein, comedian and host of the “Conspiracy Castle” YouTube channel.