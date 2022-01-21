3 Steps To Overcome Debt and Regain Control of Your Finances

3 Steps , To Overcome Debt and , Regain Control of Your Finances.

'The Independent' recently offered readers some advice on how to get holiday debt under control.

, Here are 3 things they suggested:.

1.

Determine what you owe , Note the total of each debt, the minimum payment, the interest rate and the monthly due date.

.

2.

Make a budget , This means determining how much you can afford to pay toward your debt every month.

.

'The Independent' recommends a 50/30/20 framework.

This splits up your monthly income into 50% toward necessities, 30% for wants and 20% for paying off your debt or saving.

.

That just gives somebody a baseline to get a sense of, ‘What do I normally spend?

What sort of cash flow should I have to start paying down some of this debt?

Are there things that I’m overspending on that I should be able to reduce a little bit to free up some cash to attack the debt?', Jeff McDermott, certified financial planner, via 'The Independent.

3.

Find a payment strategy that fits, 'The Independent' offers two possible approaches to tackling multiple debts.

.

First is the debt snowball method, which focuses on the debt with the smallest balance first and then works its way up.

.

The avalanche method, on the other hand, takes aim at the debt with the highest interest rate first.

.

The avalanche, where you attack the highest-interest rate debt first, usually makes the most logical sense.

It’s the best from a math standpoint, Jeff McDermott, certified financial planner, via 'The Independent.

Taking any of these steps can help you to overcome your debt and regain control of your finances.