Sad Looks On Hosts as New CNN Law Enforcement Analyst Goes Off Narrative

When CNN hired Michael Fanone as their Law Enforcement Analyst they probably didn't really know what they were going to get.

Perhaps because Fanone was a Capitol Hill police officer who appeared as a friendly witness before the January 6 Committee to support the now crumbling narrative about an "insurrection" they thought Fanone would automatically support the liberal stance on law enforcement in general.

When he went off the narrative and blamed the surge of crime on the media and liberal politicians it came as quite a shock to the two liberal hosts, John Berman and Kasie Hunt, who were forced to sit there and listen to Fanone veering wildly from the CNN narrative.

To get a full appreciation of how trouble John Berman was, an extreme closeup of his face that appeared to be pained to the extent that it looked like he was about to burst out in tears.