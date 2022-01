Zahawi: Nusrat Ghani needs support after Islamophobia claims

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi says it is important Nusrat Ghani is supported and there is a "swift investigation" into her claims she was sacked as transport minister in a February 2020 reshuffle due to her faith.

Report by Alibhaiz.

