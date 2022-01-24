Stowaway survives flight from South Africa to Amsterdam in plane’s wheel | OneIndia News
A stowaway was found latched on Cargolux freight flight’s wheel in Amsterdam.

The flight had taken off from South Africa and made a stop at Nairobi, Kenya.

