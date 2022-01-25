The Cleaning Lady S01E04 Kabayan

The Cleaning Lady 1x04 "Kabayan" Season 1 Episode 4 Promo Trailer HD - Facing a heartbreaking setback with Luca's treatment, Thony desperately takes matters into her own hands.

But when a potential donor refuses to participate, she turns to Arman for help, who escalates the situation to get results.

Meanwhile, Garrett makes a risky demand of Thony, pushing her deeper into moral ambiguity in the all-new “Kabayan” episode of THE CLEANING LADY airing Monday, January 31st on FOX.

Starring: Elodie Yung, Vincent Piazza, Ginger Gonzaga, Adan Canto, Erik Valdez