The Truckers Are Coming: World Record Caravan Heads to Mandate-Imposing Tyrants

Covid-19 is already literally everywhere, so the idea of “stopping the spread” is silly and ludicrous.

Once you account for that, it’s hard to think of a blue collar job that’s less likely to spread the virus all over than a truck driver.

They just drive their trucks all day, by themselves.

They’re not around other people more often than anyone who runs normal day-to-day errands.

In Canada, two weeks ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau imposed a vax mandate for any trucker driving across the Canadian/U.S. border, which tens of thousands of truckers do every single day.

A few days later, Chairman Biden imposed the same rule for truckers coming here.

Martin Brodmann joins is to elaborate.