Community members working on the Walking Bus Project gathered at the Cape Town Civic Centre.

South Africa - Cape Town - 26 January 2022 - Community members working on the Walking Bus Project gathered at the Cape Town Civic Centre to hand over a memorandum of demands after they claim to have been promised formal employment contracts with benefits.

The Walking Bus Project entails parents, as well as volunteers from the broader community, walking groups of children to school in the morning and back home in the afternoon, with the aim of improving learner safety.

In addition, if available to do so, the Walking Bus volunteers keep an eye on the perimetres of their local schools.

Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)