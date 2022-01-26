As Omicron Spreads, Many Americans Haven't Received a Booster Shot of COVID-19 Vaccine

ABC News reports the drive to put booster shots in Americans' arms is faltering.

Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 40% of citizens of the United States have had a booster shot.

It’s clear that the booster effort is falling short.

, Jason Schwartz, vaccine policy expert at Yale University, via ABC News.

In all, the United States' campaign for coronavirus vaccines has resulted in around 63% of citizens receiving their initial shots.

The sluggish response from the general public has led some states to get creative with their vaccine messaging.

In Wyoming, where 44% of citizens are vaccinated, the state is now airing television advertisements featuring health care workers' accounts of unvaccinated patients' struggles against the virus.

Certainly, we would like to see higher rates.

But it would be wrong for anyone to think that the rates we have are due to a lack of effort.

, Kim Deti, spokesperson for Wyoming Health Department, via ABC News.

86 million Americans have been fully vaccinated and are eligible for a booster shot.

I think the evidence is now overwhelming that the booster is not simply an optional supplement, but it is a foundational part of protection.

, Jason Schwartz, vaccine policy expert at Yale University, via ABC News.

But clearly that message has been lost.

, Jason Schwartz, vaccine policy expert at Yale University, via ABC News