Gates Foundation Expands Board of Trustees, Announces New Members

Gates Foundation , Expands Board of Trustees, , Announces New Members.

On January 26, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced that it will expand its board of trustees, adding four members.

.

On January 26, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced that it will expand its board of trustees, adding four members.

.

ABC News reports that the move marks a first for the Seattle-based foundation, which has been guided by few people since being founded in 2000.

.

ABC News reports that the move marks a first for the Seattle-based foundation, which has been guided by few people since being founded in 2000.

.

The announcement means that six people will be in charge of the global charitable group and its $50 billion endowment in the future.

.

The announcement means that six people will be in charge of the global charitable group and its $50 billion endowment in the future.

.

On January 26, Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman announced that he would be joining the board while also revealing the three other new members.

.

On January 26, Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman announced that he would be joining the board while also revealing the three other new members.

.

Zimbabwean telecom billionaire Strive Masiyiwa, Minouche Shafik, director of the London School of Economics and Political Science.

... and Thomas J.

Tierney, co-founder and co-chair of The Bridgespan Group, will also join the board.

.

According to ABC News, as co-chairs of the foundation, Bill and Melinda will continue to have additional authority.

.

The foundation said that the board will meet three times a year, and board members can serve up to two consecutive three-year terms. .

The foundation said that the board will meet three times a year, and board members can serve up to two consecutive three-year terms. .

Critics, like David Callahan, founder of the website Insider Philanthropy, argue that the foundation holds too much global influence and lacks oversight.

.

They are such a powerful player that it’s hard for people to speak truth to power to them.

So many of the people who may be critics of the Gates Foundation are funded by the Gates Foundation, or would like to be funded by the Gates Foundation, David Callahan, founder of Insider Philanthropy and author of 'The Givers: Wealth, Power, and Philanthropy in a New Gilded Age,' via ABC News