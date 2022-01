Minister: Tax hike 'honest and responsible' way to fund NHS

Technology Minister Chris Philp has defended the government's plan to increase national insurance contributions to raise money for NHS funding, saying it is the "honest and responsible" thing to do.

"No one likes increasing taxes, least of all Conservatives, least of all me.

But you can't magic up money out of nowhere," he said.

Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn