It’s Never Too Late To Train Your Dog, Experts Say

It’s Never Too Late , To Train Your Dog, Experts Say.

Has your sweet puppy been a bit unruly?.

No matter their age, experts say your dog can always benefit from some proper training.

No matter their age, experts say your dog can always benefit from some proper training.

Here's how to start:.

Be Realistic.

Dogs are unique and particular creatures.

Experts say that sometimes you won't be able to un-train some behaviors in certain breeds of canines.

Just like not every human is going to learn to love going to raves, not every dog is going to learn to love going to the dog park, Kayla Fratt, certified dog behavior consultant, via NPR.

Say, for example, your dog is intimidating your guests.

That might be a breed of dog that was selected for hundreds of years to defend against people walking in your front door.

, Kim Brophey, applied ethologist and dog mediator, via NPR.

Decide How You Want to Train.

There are many methods regarding training your favorite puppy dog.

Group classes, one-on-one consulting sessions, board and train, and self-led training are a few of the most common.

Experts say to do your best to pick the most appropriate training for unique situations.

For example, if your dog is being aggressive with other animals at home, training outside of your home may not be helping your situation at all.

Understand the Methods.

Dog training methodology often falls into two categories: those who train with positive reinforcement and those who consider themselves more balanced.

Positive reinforcement training is the act of rewarding your dog when they do something good in hopes that they repeat their behavior.

So-called balanced trainers often employ positive reinforcement training but are more willing to utilize corrections, such as e-collars