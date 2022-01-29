Chris Brown accused of rape in latest lawsuit

An unnamed woman has filed a lawsuit that accuses musician Chris Brown of drugging and raping her on a Florida yacht in December 2020 and seeks $20 million in damages from the Grammy-winning singer.
Bryan Wood reports.
Singer Chris Brown has been sued for $20 million by a woman accusing him of raping her in December 2020.
Chris Brown allegedly raped a woman on a yacht parked at Diddy's Star Island home ... this according to a new $20 million lawsuit...