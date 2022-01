Labour: PM prioritising ‘saving own skin’ instead of Ukraine

Labour MP Stephen Morgan has criticised Boris Johnson’s handling of the crisis unfolding between Russia and Ukraine, accusing the PM of being distracted by Downing Street’s ‘partygate’.

“We need to see leadership from this prime minister and frankly at the moment his priority’s saving his own skin,” he said.

Report by Buseld.

