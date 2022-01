West Virginia governor flashes his dog's rear end, tells Bette Midler and other critics to kiss it

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice held up his pet bulldog's behind during his State of the State address and said critics like Bette Midler could "kiss her hiney." In December, the actress and singer took aim at Senator Joe Manchin and said, "He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia.

Poor, illiterate and strung out."