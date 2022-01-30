Patriots In Progress: Bitcoin Deep Dive Part 2

Check out the 2nd episode of my Bitcoin Deep Dive with GMoney!

Today we provided a high-level overview of some key historical events relating to Central Banking in the United States and how it results in a cycle of inflation of asset prices / financial reset (e.g.

1970's gold prices, wars); seemingly always favoring the Central Banking establishment / players.

We also discussed current events from the week that illustrate some elements of the game theory that is Bitcoin.

I look forward to continuing down the rabbit hole.

I have yet to find the bottom.