11-year-old encourages other eligible children to get jabbed

11-year-old Xavier Aquilina, who has epilepsy, is among the first of his age group to receive a covid vaccine, as the jab is rolled out to vulnerable five to 11-year-olds in the UK.

He encouraged other eligible children to take up the jab, saying: “It’s not as stressful as you may think, everybody is here is quite nice and you get a sticker at the end.” Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn