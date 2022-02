Whoopi Goldberg Seeks an Answer to the Jewish Question on "The View"

Ol' Whoopi out here asking the tough questions.

According to the Academy Award winner, the Holocaust wasn't about race, because both the Jews and Nazi's where "groups of white men." Apparently though, that was a simple instance of misspeaking.

Lol.

As someone who is a big proponent of Cancel Culture, she should reap what she has sown all these years.

You hate to see it; antisemite.