NZ police arrest dozens at vaccine mandate protests

New Zealand police on Thursday arrested more than 50 people and began forcefully removing hundreds of protesters camped outside its parliament building for the last three days to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and tough coronavirus restrictions.
Police in Canada's national capital said on Monday they have seized thousands of liters of fuel and removed an oil tanker..