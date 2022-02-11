Winning Time The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty Season 1

Winning Time The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty Season 1 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: It's gonna be exciting.

From Adam McKay, director of 'The Big Short' and 'Vice' comes a story about the rise of basketball Hall Of Famer Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) and the lengths one man (John C.

Reilly) will go in pursuit of securing a basketball dynasty.

Directed by Adam McKay, Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Damian Marcano, Tanya Hamilton, Payman Benz (various episodes) starring John C.

Reilly, Jason Clarke, Quincy Isaiah, Solomon Hughes, Gaby Hoffmann, Hadley Robinson, Adrien Brody, Sally Field, Jason Segel, Rob Morgan, Michael Chiklis, DeVaughn Nixon, Molly Gordon, Brett Cullen, Lola Kirke, Tracy Letts, Julianne Nicholson, LisaGay Hamilton, Gillian Jacobs, Edwin Hodge, Rory Cochrane, Mike Epps release date March 6, 2022 (on HBO MAX)