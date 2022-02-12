Red Alert China Part 7: The Genocide Olympics Edition with Gordon Chang

The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing has been repeatedly referred to as the "Genocide Olympics" amid the Chinese Communist Party's human rights abuses and treatment of its Uyghur population.

In addition, China's government has long ruled with its collective boot on the necks of its people and most recently installed an oppressive "social credit" system to control its population.

Adding all of that to the party's threats toward Taiwan and the people of Hong Kong, our panel from the London Center for Policy Research addresses these and other underlying issues with China and these games including the big question: Why did the US not boycott the 2022 Winter Games?