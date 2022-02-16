Lying Trump Dumped by Accountants & Freddie the Stoner's Question for Olympic Gold Winner Chloe Kim

The statewide indoor mask mandate for vaccinated individuals in California has been lifted but LA County is still requiring that we mask up, court documents have revealed that Donald Trump’s long time accounting firm has dumped him, according to multiple sources Trump had a habit of making calls on other people’s phones because he didn’t want White House aides listening in, his terrible kids are making the rounds, a Manhattan judge and jury rejected Sarah Palin’s lawsuit against the New York Times, Klan Mom Marjorie Taylor Greene went on OAN to chat with host Dan Ball and they had a bone to pick with Jimmy, the now former Mayor in Hudson, Ohio suggested that allowing ice fishing might somehow lead to prostitution, Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned heart medication that can potentially boost endurance, and we check in with our Olympic correspondent Freddie the Stoner from Buchanan, Michigan to talk about the Winter Games and ask a question to two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Snowboarder Chloe Kim!