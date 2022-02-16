After leading Team USA to a silver medal in the team figure skating competition and winning his first Olympic gold in the men’s individual event, Nathan Chen has been slammed on Weibo — the Chinese equivalent of Twitter.
Nathan Chen blasted as 'traitor' on Chinese social media after 2022 Olympics gold