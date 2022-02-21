Sikh Flag Pulled by Police (Nishaan Sahib) Freedom Convoy Canada 2022 in Ottawa
Sikh Flag Pulled by Police (Nishaan Sahib) Freedom Convoy Canada 2022 in Ottawa

Disgraceful is the word that comes to mind as we see police in Ottawa pull the Sikh Flag (Nishan Sahib) from a Sikh.

They pull him behind their lines, kneel on him, when he gets up his turban is undone.

Feb19th 2022.