Canada: Police and protesters clash in Ottawa in third week of 'Freedom Convoy' -

Police and protesters clashed on Parliament Hill as police are launching a crackdown on the protests in an attempt to end the three week protest action in the capital, in Ottawa on Saturday.

Police in tactical gear pushed back the protesters, used pepper spray and arrested over 100 protesters.

Vehicles were towed, while many more left of their own accord under the new pressure from police.

Reports emerged early on Thursday that Ontario police were seen mobilising outside the city centre, signifying a possible plan to clear the truckers blockade.

The crackdown began on Friday morning, as many police forces entered the area and started arresting protesters.

Canadian truckers have been protesting in Ottawa for nearly three weeks, demanding an end to COVID-19 restrictions.

On Monday, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau evoked emergency measures, allowing police and public companies to have more power to end the protests.