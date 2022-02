Omicron I Everything you Need to Know I How Dangerous is it? I Animation

This short animated tutorial summarises the latest findings and briefly explains everything you need to know about the latest Covid-19 variant, named by WHO as Omicron, and designated as a "variant of concern".

You will find answers to questions such as, the origin of omicron, how serious is this latest strain, can the vaccines protect against this novel sars-cov-2 strain?

All based on experts statements ad WHO findings.